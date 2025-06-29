25-YEAR-OLD VAX POISONED NETFLIX STAR STROKES OUT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11 June 2025 - Reality star Liam Brown, known for Netflix’s Snowflake Mountain, revealed he suffered a sudden paralysis episode—leaving him unable to move or speak for 30 minutes. After ignoring the first incident, it recurred, leading to hospitalization. Doctors suspect a mini-stroke (TIA) but found no definitive cause via MRI. Liam, who has used the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, dismissed online trolls blaming his medication. Symptoms like speech issues and facial numbness persist as he awaits further tests. The 25-year-old, formerly with InTheStyle, now runs his own talent agency, Rede Talent.