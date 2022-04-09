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4/8/2022 Ukraine Rescue: A top Japanese TV station was attracted by the Ukraine rescue camp of the New Federal State of China and took the initiative to conduct a nearly 30-minute interview with our fellow fighters on the rescue frontline. Our fellow fighters are once again spreading our philosophy of taking down the Chinese Communist Party to the rest of the world