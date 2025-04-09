IRAN WAR HIGH ALERT! - Netanyahu Goes To Washington - Free Speech Silenced!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the alert issued by the Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei as he places the military on high alert, citing fears of US and Israeli attack.





President Donald Trump has been threatening to obliterate Iran recently and has gathered the troops in the Middle East, prepared to work alongside Israel to target Iran much like the US did with Iraq in 2003.





Benjamin Netanyahu is currently visiting the United States for the second time in a short period to renegotiate tariffs but more importantly, to talk about bombing Iran and annexing Palestine as nearly 100,000 women and children are killed in the region.





The goal of course is the Greater Israel Project and it was scripted long ago but this most recent escalation tells us that we could be just days or at most weeks away from a serious bombing campaign between the US, Israel and Iran.





Iran of course is one of Russia and China's top allies.





Iran has warned size regional countries against aiding the US in attacks.





It's blatantly clear that the United States is a puppet state of the subversive Israeli government. Blackmailed to a tee.





The Gaza death toll continues to skyrocket and all the while, Trump is withholding federal funds from Princeton University until they silence everyone they deem "antisemitic." By that they mean they want to silence anyone who criticizes Israel.





So much for free speech absolutism.





All the while, further doing the bidding of Israel, Trump's bombings in Yemen continue to escalate as the Pentagon has now spent 1 billion dollars on the bombings. Wasn't DOGE supposed to bring in efficiency and cut wasteful spending?





This is all part of the technocratic narrative shifting the world into a state of total compliance. Don't allow yourself to fall prey to it. Prepare yourselves accordingly.





World Alternative Media

2025