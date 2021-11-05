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Full Testimony of Lt. Col. Long -- COVID Shots Ground 3 Pilots in 1 Day: "Warriors, not Lab Rats"
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292 views • November 05, 2021
"WARRIORS, NOT LAB RATS"
Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army testifying under whistleblower protection at Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries held on Nov. 2, 2021. Three of three pilots were grounded on one day. Her concerns were unheeded. In her opinion, our military personnel are national treasures, "warriors, not lab rats."
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
You cab watch the entire panel here --> https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/sen-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates/
Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army testifying under whistleblower protection at Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries held on Nov. 2, 2021. Three of three pilots were grounded on one day. Her concerns were unheeded. In her opinion, our military personnel are national treasures, "warriors, not lab rats."
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
You cab watch the entire panel here --> https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/sen-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates/
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