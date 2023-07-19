Create New Account
Neurosurveillance & Personality-Altering Weapons IS The Next Step In Transhumanism!!
RogueRunnerRanch
Published 15 hours ago

A United Nations’s panel has warned that brain chip technology being pioneered by Elon Musk’s Neuralink could be abused for 'neurosurveillance' violating 'mental privacy,' or 'even to implement forms of forced re-education,' threatening human rights worldwide. The FDA has approved the human study of brain implants and the US military has already begun testing AI brain implants on human soldiers.

us militaryelon muskcyborgimplantsengineeringtranstranshumanbrain implant

