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Water: Making the Most of It - Growing in the Mega Drought
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90 views • July 10, 2021
As irrigation districts and municipal suppliers cut water allocations in the 'mega drought,' we must use strategies to maximize our use of each drop. In this talk, Christian introduces concepts from rainwater harvesting, greywater systems, sunken beds and earthworks, soil infiltration/holding, creating shade to minimize evaporation, and drought tolerant varieties that will help anyone, anywhere to create a maximum of yield even given a restrictive water budget.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS:
Growing Food in a Hotter, Drier Land
https://amzn.to/3qXDOsz
Sepp Holzer's Permaculture:
https://amzn.to/3jYD4lq
Rob Avis - Verge Permaculture - Water Harvesting playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPJFa...
Rainwater collection calculator:
http://www.csgnetwork.com/rwcollectio...
Greywater for the Garden:
https://www.thegreywaterguide.com/gre...
Fruit Walls:
https://www.resilience.org/stories/20...
Sorghum as biomass production in drought conditions:
https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2018/1...
Hopi Dry Farming Techniques by Michael Kotutwa:
https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/Gardeni...
IAF interview: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2018/08/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS:
Growing Food in a Hotter, Drier Land
https://amzn.to/3qXDOsz
Sepp Holzer's Permaculture:
https://amzn.to/3jYD4lq
Rob Avis - Verge Permaculture - Water Harvesting playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPJFa...
Rainwater collection calculator:
http://www.csgnetwork.com/rwcollectio...
Greywater for the Garden:
https://www.thegreywaterguide.com/gre...
Fruit Walls:
https://www.resilience.org/stories/20...
Sorghum as biomass production in drought conditions:
https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2018/1...
Hopi Dry Farming Techniques by Michael Kotutwa:
https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/Gardeni...
IAF interview: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2018/08/...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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