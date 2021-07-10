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Water: Making the Most of It - Growing in the Mega Drought
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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90 views • July 10, 2021
As irrigation districts and municipal suppliers cut water allocations in the 'mega drought,' we must use strategies to maximize our use of each drop. In this talk, Christian introduces concepts from rainwater harvesting, greywater systems, sunken beds and earthworks, soil infiltration/holding, creating shade to minimize evaporation, and drought tolerant varieties that will help anyone, anywhere to create a maximum of yield even given a restrictive water budget.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/07/...

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The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org

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⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

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FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

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LINKS:

Growing Food in a Hotter, Drier Land
https://amzn.to/3qXDOsz

Sepp Holzer's Permaculture:
https://amzn.to/3jYD4lq

Rob Avis - Verge Permaculture - Water Harvesting playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPJFa...

Rainwater collection calculator:
http://www.csgnetwork.com/rwcollectio...

Greywater for the Garden:
https://www.thegreywaterguide.com/gre...

Fruit Walls:
https://www.resilience.org/stories/20...

Sorghum as biomass production in drought conditions:
https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2018/1...

Hopi Dry Farming Techniques by Michael Kotutwa:
https://iceagefarmer.com/docs/Gardeni...
IAF interview: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2018/08/...


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Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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