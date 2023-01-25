Glenn Far-left is RUINING COMEDY because it makes YOU happy

Glenn Beck





Jan 24, 2023

The far-left ruins nearly everything is touches. Thankfully, as proven in a recently released statement from M&Ms, large corporations are beginning to learn that consumers are tired of their woke policies. But there’s still one, major component of society that’s at risk of succumbing to the far-left’s cold, evil touch: Comedy. In this clip, Glenn explains how the left is RUINING comedy because it makes you happy and they HATE that you can enjoy life with them…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQHO_t5RUYA



