Glenn Far-left is RUINING COMEDY because it makes YOU happy
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Jan 24, 2023

The far-left ruins nearly everything is touches. Thankfully, as proven in a recently released statement from M&Ms, large corporations are beginning to learn that consumers are tired of their woke policies. But there’s still one, major component of society that’s at risk of succumbing to the far-left’s cold, evil touch: Comedy. In this clip, Glenn explains how the left is RUINING comedy because it makes you happy and they HATE that you can enjoy life with them…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQHO_t5RUYA


