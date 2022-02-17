Glenbrook District 225 Board Meeting 02-14-2022 - Member Joel Taub Berates a Speaker for No Mask

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Glenview, IL - "Board member Joel Taub can be heard repeatedly swearing at a community member that had a mask exemption. What you don’t see in this clip is the overflow room filled with three times as many people as were allowed in this primary meeting room."
https://www.youtube.com/@yissilmissil
https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/