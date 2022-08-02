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https://gnews.org/post/p12sfd5aa
China’s president Xi Jin Ping on Thursday warned U.S. president Joe Biden against playing with fire over Taiwan as Beijing’s concerns mounted over a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Chinese claimed island in a phone call that last two hours