Lagunitas Hazy Wonder IPA 4.5/5

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So I stopped off at the gas station on the way for a cold one to chill with in the pool. Turned out to be a good decision.Lagunitas Hazy Wonder is a nice solid choice to drink during a dip in the pool.
6% for the ABV , the IBUs are 42 and the SRM By My Eye is a bright orange 17.
The nose is bright and fruity mostly stone fruit w a hint of citrus.
Initial hit is rich and full, centered over the tongue with a dirty oily deliciousness.
An easy 4.5 and she definitely has a spot in the rotation.
Thanks for coming by.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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