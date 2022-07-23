Lagunitas Hazy Wonder IPA 4.5/5

So I stopped off at the gas station on the way for a cold one to chill with in the pool. Turned out to be a good decision.Lagunitas Hazy Wonder is a nice solid choice to drink during a dip in the pool.

6% for the ABV , the IBUs are 42 and the SRM By My Eye is a bright orange 17.

The nose is bright and fruity mostly stone fruit w a hint of citrus.

Initial hit is rich and full, centered over the tongue with a dirty oily deliciousness.

An easy 4.5 and she definitely has a spot in the rotation.

Thanks for coming by.

Big 3 folks !

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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