Discussing Movies

Do you enjoy lifelong learning?? Would you like to connect with others who also immensely enjoy learning, sharing, and empowerment through the collective wisdom of your diverse community? How often have you been part of a really stimulating conversation that was life-altering or prompted you to take surprising action? By using selected videos as a starting point, we will begin collectively addressing topics that are important to YOU. In our rapidly changing world, it is easy to become disoriented and lose your bearings. Sadly, in the western world our disconnectedness with each other and the world around us has mushroomed out of control but the good news is that we have the power to reverse that trend by making a few simple choices. Frank, open exchanges can stabilize as well as harmonize and reconnect us, especially if “learning” is your idea of fun. No discussion topics should be off limits.



Judson Singer is the organizer of a local movie discussion group project. His love of teaching goes back to early adulthood and that first position as a volunteer teacher assistant in a Project Head Start classroom. Since then he has accumulated many years of teaching and engineering experience with: business & industry (12), grades Pre-K thru 12 (5), community colleges (7), tutoring academies (3), top-ranked American engineering university (9), and solar engineer (6).