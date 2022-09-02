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Ivermectin Cancer Protocol - Cheap, generic, anti-malaria drug. Powerful remedy for coronavirus, also an effective cancer treatment? Research Data Shows. Andrew Jones DVM
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
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482 views • September 02, 2022

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More details at www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

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Anything is better than chemo. "By now, most plandemic skeptics are aware of the fact that ivermectin, a cheap, off-patent anti-malaria drug, is a powerful remedy for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), hence why the government does not want people to have it. But did you also know that ivermectin treats cancer? ~ www.DrLeonardColdwell.com

Ivermectin in Oncology - The Science. "In laboratory, Ivermectin has been shown to be able to kill cancer cells of many types, such as Breast Cancer (Ref.1, Ref.2, Ref.3) Ovarian Cancer (Ref.1, Ref.2), Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Cancer (Ref.1, Ref.2, Ref.3, Ref.4) Renal Cancer, Leukemia, AML, Hepatocellular carcinoma (Ref.), Lung Cancer (Ref.1, Ref.2) and many others." ~ www.CancerTreatmentsResearch.com

Keywords
cancerhealingchemoanti-viralivermectinunconventionalanti-parasiteanti-malaria
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