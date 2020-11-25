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2015 Big Valley Challenge Lead Card: Round 3 Disc Golf Tournament
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1 view • November 25, 2020
This is Sublime Flight coverage of the Lead Card's 3rd round of 2015 Big Valley Challenge Disc Golf Tournament in Durham North Carolina at the Valley Springs Course on June 7th. Top featured pros are: Barry Schultz, Brian Schweberger, Nathan Queen, Lance Brown and Casey Davis. This is an exciting round with all 18 holes plus Four More! The pro lead card played from the short tees and carded many birdies and had a couple near aces. There is an interview with Lance Brown at the end of the video.The song is "Pilot Error" by Kevin MacLeod. "Pilot Error" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
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Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Check out SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more disc golf action!
https://www.sublimeflight.com
https://www.facebook.com/SublimeFlight
https://www.instagram.com/sublime_flight
Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
1N8MMTaXY3iSG7aqVMojWA8tSx2Zw3uuvz
Bitcoin Cash:
1DB9M6VR2RWpbWLDqKrBon6QvntCgS1qJm
Litecoin:
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Ethereum:
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Dash:
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Z Cash:
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EOS:
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