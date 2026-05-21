💥 2026- IS SEPTEMBER 11TH ROUND TWO! THE WAR RESUMES

in this video I will show you what Yahweh has shown me. and once again it points to the Iran war and possible very soon destruction of New York City. this war is going to go hot and it's leading right to the prophecies of your Bible be in fulfilled in quick speed. I'll show you the sign that took place with the blood-ready clips on March 2nd which was Purim for them over there. and why this Iran war with Trump and netanyahu is the purium war





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Kenneth -vance-12