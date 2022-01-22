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US Doctors Targeted And Rounded Up: Biden Regime Will Force Life-Saving Doctors Into Asylums
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576 views • January 22, 2022
Meryl Nass is a doctor in Maine. She has twenty-five years of experience. She’s an expert on anthrax, and was a key investigator of a major anthrax outbreak in Rhodesia in the 1970s, which she convincingly argued was the product of biological warfare. But now, the state of Maine says Meryl isn’t even a doctor at all. They’ve stripped her of her license to practice, because she’s been prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to her Covid patients, because she’s criticized vaccinating children while giving Big Pharma blanket immunity for any damages, and because she says Covid-19 vaccines aren’t working with the Omicron variant. Dr. Nass's clinic has been shut down, and her patients have lost the right to go to her for treatment. She joins us to discuss.
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