Liz Gunn in Conversation with Dr Alanna Ratna of NZDSOS

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Liz Gunn did a wide-ranging interview with Dr Alanna Ratna of NZDSOS. I have edited the interview to acentuate comments about what is happening inside the NZ health system.
The full inteview can be heard here:
In Conversation with Dr Alanna Ratna of NZDSOS
https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/6185143FreeNZDrAlannaRatna-ICW-Odysee:3
This follows on from this interview:
Steve Oliver's shocking firsthand experience of our rundown health systemSteve Oliver's shocking firsthand experience of our rundown health system