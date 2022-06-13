Liz Gunn in Conversation with Dr Alanna Ratna of NZDSOS

Liz Gunn did a wide-ranging interview with Dr Alanna Ratna of NZDSOS. I have edited the interview to acentuate comments about what is happening inside the NZ health system.

The full inteview can be heard here:

In Conversation with Dr Alanna Ratna of NZDSOS

https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/6185143FreeNZDrAlannaRatna-ICW-Odysee:3

This follows on from this interview:

Steve Oliver's shocking firsthand experience of our rundown health systemSteve Oliver's shocking firsthand experience of our rundown health system

https://odysee.com/@FreeNZ:d/220520-Steve-Oliver:1