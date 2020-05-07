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‘Would be nice to see House step up and go back to work’: Monica Crowley
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2 views • May 07, 2020
Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs Monica Crowley tells FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald that essential workers are ‘putting their lives on the line’ to help fellow Americans and it ‘would be nice’ to see the House ‘go back to work as well.’
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