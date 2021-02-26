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FAUCI IN HOT WATER [2021-02-25] - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
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952 views • February 26, 2021
FAUCI IN HOT WATER [2021-02-25] - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
The one-time Globalist DEMONrat hero of the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, Tony Fauci, is losing the trust of the Unconscious Libtards in America after flip flopping on critical #Covid19 information one too many times. His latest admission is the final straw for many. The Unconscious Sheeple are starting to Wake Up to the fact that Covid-19 is not a real virus, and the mRNA Experimental Vaccine is not a real vaccine. The entire PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has been a ruse to help usher in the New World Order agenda and New Abnormal controls with an Economic Reset. The Libtards are really going to be mad if they ever Wake Up to the fact the mRNA Jab was never a vaccination to prevent a virus in the first place; this entire fiasco has been about ACQUIRING MORE CONTROL OVER THE SHEEPLE, AND CRASHING THE ECONOMY FOR A GLOBAL COMMUNIST TAKEOVER. Please keep trying to Wake Up, if you are still social distancing, wearing face masks, keeping your business closed, and wanting or have taken the mRNA jab, then you are still TOTALLY UNCONSCIOUS to anything real in life.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Del Bigtree @ The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The one-time Globalist DEMONrat hero of the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic, Tony Fauci, is losing the trust of the Unconscious Libtards in America after flip flopping on critical #Covid19 information one too many times. His latest admission is the final straw for many. The Unconscious Sheeple are starting to Wake Up to the fact that Covid-19 is not a real virus, and the mRNA Experimental Vaccine is not a real vaccine. The entire PLANdemic/SCAMdemic has been a ruse to help usher in the New World Order agenda and New Abnormal controls with an Economic Reset. The Libtards are really going to be mad if they ever Wake Up to the fact the mRNA Jab was never a vaccination to prevent a virus in the first place; this entire fiasco has been about ACQUIRING MORE CONTROL OVER THE SHEEPLE, AND CRASHING THE ECONOMY FOR A GLOBAL COMMUNIST TAKEOVER. Please keep trying to Wake Up, if you are still social distancing, wearing face masks, keeping your business closed, and wanting or have taken the mRNA jab, then you are still TOTALLY UNCONSCIOUS to anything real in life.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Del Bigtree @ The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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