What did he just say?.. Excerpt from: World Health Summit | October 24, 2021 by Stefan Oelrich (Bayer)
"Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say, if we had surveyed 2 years ago in the public: "would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and injected into your body?" we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate"... ~ Stefan Oelrich (Bayer)