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1st documentary movie on the origin of CCP virus, Tracking Down the Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus
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94 views • April 10, 2020
April 7, 2020
China in Focus - NTD
The CCP virus, which originated from China, has rampaged through the world and caused more than 80,000 deaths, infecting at least 1.4 million.
The true number of deaths and infections is unknown due to the underreporting of cases from mainland China.
In the new documentary presented by The Epoch Times and NTD, Epoch Times investigative reporter Joshua Philipp takes an in-depth look at the progression of the pandemic from January to April and leads us on a journey of discovery to bring the truth behind the matter to light.
From the Huanan Seafood Market in Hubei Province to the scandals at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from long-running experiments on viruses to military takeovers, suspicious activities arise from every corner. Through vigorous investigations and the piecing together of hidden information, the documentary will unearth a more complete understanding of the situation surrounding the rise of this pandemic.
Suspicions uncovered from official reports and publicly available information also sprouted more questions, leading to surprising findings and inquiries.
#P4lab #JoshJPhilipp
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Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2vhu9Ej
Contact us or make a donation via PayPal: [email protected]
Support us: https://www.ntd.com/support-us.html
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFocus
Website: https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus
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Watch more:
Exclusive: Wuhan funeral home staffer reveals real death toll of coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3bpMTBs
CCP virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and CCP: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
China in Focus - NTD
The CCP virus, which originated from China, has rampaged through the world and caused more than 80,000 deaths, infecting at least 1.4 million.
The true number of deaths and infections is unknown due to the underreporting of cases from mainland China.
In the new documentary presented by The Epoch Times and NTD, Epoch Times investigative reporter Joshua Philipp takes an in-depth look at the progression of the pandemic from January to April and leads us on a journey of discovery to bring the truth behind the matter to light.
From the Huanan Seafood Market in Hubei Province to the scandals at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from long-running experiments on viruses to military takeovers, suspicious activities arise from every corner. Through vigorous investigations and the piecing together of hidden information, the documentary will unearth a more complete understanding of the situation surrounding the rise of this pandemic.
Suspicions uncovered from official reports and publicly available information also sprouted more questions, leading to surprising findings and inquiries.
#P4lab #JoshJPhilipp
---------
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/2vhu9Ej
Contact us or make a donation via PayPal: [email protected]
Support us: https://www.ntd.com/support-us.html
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaInFocusNTD
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTDChinainFocus
Website: https://www.ntd.com/china-in-focus
---------
Watch more:
Exclusive: Wuhan funeral home staffer reveals real death toll of coronavirus: https://bit.ly/3bpMTBs
CCP virus follows communist China ties: https://bit.ly/2UsNVWc
Giving the right name to the virus causing a global pandemic: https://bit.ly/2wzV3IB
Undercover video reveals new evidence on forced organ harvesting in China: https://bit.ly/2wBE7RR
Full movie: ‘Claws of the Red Dragon’ exposes connection between Huawei and CCP: https://bit.ly/2wW1R3C
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