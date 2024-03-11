What Sweden's membership means for NATO and Russia | DW News
In Brussels, a flag-raising ceremony formally marks Sweden's accession to NATO. The event was held at the alliance's headquarters after Sweden officially became its 32nd member in Washington. That's two years after the Nordic country applied to join the military alliance following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
