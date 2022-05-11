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A Sword In The DNA Helix - Snake Venom (BBC Horizon - Biology at War A Plague in the Wind clip)
RudeCrudeDude
RudeCrudeDude
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456 views • May 11, 2022

A 1984 Wall Street Journal report discussing Soviet scientists inserting snake venom into Influenza or another highly infectious disease. Horizon with an investigation of the sordid 40-year history of germ warfare, a history rich in allegation, inhumanity, cover-ups, perversion of justice and blatant use of unwitting civilian populations in the West for biological experimentation. Today military laboratories continue to work with deadly organisms like anthrax, plague and lassa fever. Is it 'defensive biology' as they claim, or offensive germ warfare in disguise? And now the latest techniques of genetic engineering for viruses and bacteria raise the spectre of even deadlier biological weapons. We could be perched on the brink of a new biological arms race - one that will include Third World countries, and even terrorist organisations.


Fair Use Law
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/17/107

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0306312720947181


Full episode: https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2eecd-8afb-45eb-bad9-d5a67c0ce889

Keywords
terrorismcdcciawhovirusbacteriabioweapongenetic engineeringsoviet unionussrcobragerm warfaresnake venompeptidedefensive biologyyellow rain
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