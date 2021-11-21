Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanityJUST LISTEN WHAT BIO WEAPON mRNA KILL SHOTS DO TO YOUR BODYThanks Mike for having brilliant Dr Tenpenny on again!“It's very disheartening how many succumbed to the media propaganda or the external pressures like needless travel or an idiot employer. I suspect the CDC is lying about the numbers (what don't they lie about?), but even if they have injected 75 million Americans, imagine how many will die. Ok, that's bad but then consider the medical costs to care for those who survive the acute phase of the injection. No way we have enough healthcare capacity. This seriously threatens our civilization. I'm stocking up on things and praying for divine intervention. I feel like I need a warehouse to stock the things I'll need for the next decade. Sounds selfish, but I can't do much except pray for the injected. “ - Natefsource: