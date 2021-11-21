© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity
Follow
6
Share
Report
603 views • November 21, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity
JUST LISTEN WHAT BIO WEAPON mRNA KILL SHOTS DO TO YOUR BODY
Thanks Mike for having brilliant Dr Tenpenny on again!
“It's very disheartening how many succumbed to the media propaganda or the external pressures like needless travel or an idiot employer. I suspect the CDC is lying about the numbers (what don't they lie about?), but even if they have injected 75 million Americans, imagine how many will die. Ok, that's bad but then consider the medical costs to care for those who survive the acute phase of the injection. No way we have enough healthcare capacity. This seriously threatens our civilization. I'm stocking up on things and praying for divine intervention. I feel like I need a warehouse to stock the things I'll need for the next decade. Sounds selfish, but I can't do much except pray for the injected. “ - Natef
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/7d55613e-a983-4b52-b884-23d423771900
JUST LISTEN WHAT BIO WEAPON mRNA KILL SHOTS DO TO YOUR BODY
Thanks Mike for having brilliant Dr Tenpenny on again!
“It's very disheartening how many succumbed to the media propaganda or the external pressures like needless travel or an idiot employer. I suspect the CDC is lying about the numbers (what don't they lie about?), but even if they have injected 75 million Americans, imagine how many will die. Ok, that's bad but then consider the medical costs to care for those who survive the acute phase of the injection. No way we have enough healthcare capacity. This seriously threatens our civilization. I'm stocking up on things and praying for divine intervention. I feel like I need a warehouse to stock the things I'll need for the next decade. Sounds selfish, but I can't do much except pray for the injected. “ - Natef
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/7d55613e-a983-4b52-b884-23d423771900
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.