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Tory's Story: Dead Men Tell No Tales - These Two Present Day Vice Presidents Are Very Evil Men
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2801 views • January 18, 2021
This is my third video covering Tory Smith. Tory passed away in July of 2016 the same week that Mike Pence was picked as Donald Trump's running mate. Tory Smith made some serious accusations about Mike Pence and several other politicians - including Barack Obama and Joe Biden. As far fetched as Tory Smith sounded in his videos (of which I listened and watched most of them) I feel that for him to go public with these allegations was obviously a big move and by the look of him in his last video, it may have cost him his life. I noticed that my Canadian colleague Henry Makow recently covered a Tory Smith video which is great. The truth is these Satanic Occultists and deserve to get what's coming to them and hopefully they soon will be getting their just desserts. I will keep Tory's story going as long as these Pedophiles are walking free.
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In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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