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The Elite's Plan for The Future of Humanity
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26 views • November 12, 2020
I hope the sight of "New Normalism" in action has terrified and angered you enough to rise up against this madness before it's too late. This isn't a joke, folks. The New Normies are serious. If you cannot see where their Totalitarian movement is headed, then you don't understand history. Once it starts, and reaches this stage, it does not stop, not without a fight. It will continue to its logical conclusion. The way that usually happens is that people tell themselves it isn't happening, it can't be happening, not to us. They tell themselves this as the Totalitarian program is implemented, step-by-step, one seemingly harmless step at a time. People conform and acquiesce, because, at first, the stakes aren't so high, and their conformity leads to more conformity, and the next thing they know they're telling their grandchildren that they have no idea where the trains with all those people on them were going.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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