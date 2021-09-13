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Heat Coherence Basic training With information trailer
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32 views • September 13, 2021
How to get into heart coherence and realizing your own spirit.
Recognize your power. It IS inside you-
If you are struggling with your thoughts, feelings or emotions and would like help, please contact me at
[email protected].
With private session we can go deep quick and alleviate conscious and subconscious stressors while you learn how to do this for yourself.
You do not have to be stuck.
Recognize your power. It IS inside you-
If you are struggling with your thoughts, feelings or emotions and would like help, please contact me at
[email protected].
With private session we can go deep quick and alleviate conscious and subconscious stressors while you learn how to do this for yourself.
You do not have to be stuck.
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