© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Dresses up as Batman to Fullfill Young Cancer Patient's Dream
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • November 16, 2020
A doctor asks the cancer patient what his dream is. The boy says he wants to meet Batman. And the next day the doctor dresses in the superhero's costume and fulfills the child's dream.
Bitchute link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXitvbbFYqiV/
Follow my Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
Bitchute link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXitvbbFYqiV/
Follow my Bitchute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.