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PARTICIPANTS COVID FRAUD ASSETS FROZEN BREAKING NEWS DECEMBER 10 ,2020
Wethepeople96
Wethepeople96
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522 views • December 10, 2020
BREAKING NEWS DECEMBER 10 ,2020 ALL ASSETS/ FUNDS FROZEN RE ANYONE INVOLVED IN COVID SCAMDEMIC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhVFwIwxf_4


As expected, despite actually providing patent numbers, clinical studies, and real court orders, YouTube falsely accused us of putting out bad medical information, and blocked us for two weeks from the Speak Project. Because they are discriminating against us as a protected class for our conscience beliefs, of which we are guaranteed, and they are actively censoring the truth, thus denying us of our freedom of speech, we have notified the Global Intelligence Agency. Fortunately, an executive order went into effect on December 8th, 2020 signed to prosecute on specific issues pertaining to COVID CENSORSHIP. We will pursue both lawful remedy with potential criminal charges as well as monetary compensation for the violation of YouTube's own Ethical Bylaws that prevent them from discriminating against a protected class according to the Laws of the United States of America.

We hope that YouTube reinstates our channel and removes their erroneous block that could have been done by mistake. However, we have already heard a response from the Director of the GIA and they view this type of action to be a Crime Against Humanity, due to the amount of essential information being blocked from the public.

The new Network is available if YouTube takes us down entirely.
UnitedNetwork.Solutions
To support Speak Project and United Network Launch:
Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/UnitedNewsLifeForce
Zelle: [email protected]
CashApp: $Bchgirly

For Life Force go to : www.lifeforce.cc. To download the Life Force App:
https://life-force.honeycommb.com/login

For more information and deep dive research go to www.ProjectSpeak.net For more info on Kim go to her link at https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible and watch the "Kim Possible" playlist on this channel.

To contact Speak Project: email [email protected]

If you interested in getting more information on the Quantum Healing device please submit at: https://www.lifeforce.solutions

Order Your Life Force Gear at: https://www.lifeforce.cc/life-force-gear

To join our live Sunday Zoom calls:
Topic: LIFE FORCE WEEKLY UPDATE
Time: 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Every week on Sunday

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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