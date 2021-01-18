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Let Us Pray
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60 views • January 18, 2021
If you're a person of faith who is expecting a miraculous outcome in the coming days then I strongly encourage you to pray daily and continue praying until things are resolved.
Pray for the President's safety as well as for his family.
Pray that God provide President Trump the Guidance, Strength and Clarity he needs to defeat the evil forces all around us.
Pray for the American People.
Pray for Justice to come swiftly.
Pray for America.
God is the one who will save this Nation.
Donald J. Trump is his humble servant tasked to do God's will.
This I promise you.
This has been said by countless individuals who have the gift to receive the word of God.
So I'm telling it to you straight...
PRAY.
Pray for the President's safety as well as for his family.
Pray that God provide President Trump the Guidance, Strength and Clarity he needs to defeat the evil forces all around us.
Pray for the American People.
Pray for Justice to come swiftly.
Pray for America.
God is the one who will save this Nation.
Donald J. Trump is his humble servant tasked to do God's will.
This I promise you.
This has been said by countless individuals who have the gift to receive the word of God.
So I'm telling it to you straight...
PRAY.
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