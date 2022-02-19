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Dr. Peter McCullough gives academic lecture to Health Alliance Australia
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143 views • February 19, 2022
The excellent and compassionate Dr. Peter McCullough sticks to the facts. He does this dispassionately and does not engage in conspiracy or go down rabbit holes (like I do). I admire his self control when it comes to this because I am calling for the death penalty for the genocidal maniacs who have tried to pull off this crime of the century. He has enormous cognitive abilities and they are on display here. Thank God we have people like this on the side of good. This is downloaded from his telegram and I am just trying to spread his message.
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