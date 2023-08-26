👀 Glenn Greenwald Warns of the Government's Plan for Total & Complete Control

👀 Glenn Greenwald Warns of the Government's Plan for 'Total and Complete Control' Through Surveillance & Censorship
"Look, I spent two and a half years of my life reading through hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of the most sensitive documents produced by the most secretive agency of the world's most powerful government. That's what I did when I got that archive by Edward Snowden...Their goal is that kind of total and complete control."
@ggreenwald
@patrickbetdavid
@PBDsPodcast
r/t clip: https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1695397125696241984?s=20
full interview: https://youtu.be/b0yUxSwDrNk
