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COVID-19 Patented Since 2003
GenXquestions
GenXquestions
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128 views • May 02, 2021
COVID-19 Patented Since 2003

Dr. David E. Martin speaks about how COVID-19 Patented Since 2003. Apparently, both the virus itself and the vaccine have been in development since 2003.

In 2002, a series of investigations were made into every individual, every organisation, and every company that was involved in anything that blurred the line between biological and chemical weapons, and anything that crossed the line in any way, in all of 168 countries worldwide.

In 1999, patents on Coronavirus began to show up. By 2003 the CDC saw the potential for a gold strike with regards to Coronavirus, so they patented it. The coronavirus in Asia is what made them realise the potential profits that could be made from this virus. The CDC made sure that it controlled the proprietory rights to the disease, to the virus, and to its detection and all of the measurement of it.

The Coronavirus manipulation started with Dr Ralph Baric in 1999. Mr Baric is the researcher at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who is famous for his chimeric Coronavirus research. In 2002 the Coronavirus was seen as an exploitable mechanism for both good and evil. On April 25th 2003 the US Centre for Disease Control filed a patent on the Coronavirus transmitted to humans.

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*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes.*
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naturebiological weaponspatentedcoronavirusdr david martin
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