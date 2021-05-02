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UK Police worst of the worse, with Australia & New Zealand
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120 views • May 02, 2021
London SS Police in their black uniforms and white masks covering their entire face arrest a street preacher for preaching from the Bible - London is worse than Nazi Germany, Stay Away if you can...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=An2utqxoO0M&;t=58s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=An2utqxoO0M&;t=58s
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