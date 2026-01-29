BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
👀 Watch For This Key Signal For #Solana ✅
1 day ago

🔍 Is Solana (SOL) going to continue crashing? Where could the bottom be? Nobody knows for sure, but in this video I break down several high-probability scenarios using technical analysis tools, including key indicators, Fibonacci retracement levels, and Elliott Wave analysis. These methods can help us form more informed Solana price predictions and, at the very least, identify critical support zones and price areas to watch as the market evolves.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Solana (SOL) price crash analysis

- Identifying potential market bottoms

- Key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels

- Elliott Wave count scenarios (bullish vs. bearish)

- High-probability support and resistance zones

- Risk management and downside exhaustion signals


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “On my life” by LetterBox

Used with permission.


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#sol #solanapriceprediction #money #finance

blockchaintechnologymoneycryptocrypto tradingtradingtechfinancedigitaldigital currencysolsolanatrading crypto
