War! Red Horse Released
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Apr 18, 2023


When the Red horse, mentioned in Revelation, is released, that means peace will be taken from the Earth. The Lord told Terry Bennett that the Red Horse has been released and therefore we are seeing Russia’s Pacific Fleet on High Alert, NATO preparing for an attack against Kaliningrad, Russia suggesting they would make Pre-Emptive Nuclear Strike and much more.


00:00 - Thank you!

05:14 - Watchmen’s Conference

10:42 - Red Horse Released

12:40 - China Expands Military

17:04 - Russia’s Pacific Fleet on High Alert

20:47 - U.S. Nukes on Ukraine Soil

24:04 - Risk of Nuclear Weapons

26:39 - 50,000 North Koreans Depart for Ukraine

28:54 - Joseph’s Kitchen


