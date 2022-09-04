Fay Fay Show Reveals Zhang Songqiao Cashing out by Bond Issuance through Shell corporation

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https://gnews.org/post/p1guna58e
After Miles Guo revealed Zhang Songqiao (张松桥), one of the biggest money laundering agents in the Zeng family, Fay Fay Show dived into the various methods and details of Zhang Songqiao’s accumulating money for himself and his master. On August 29, Fay Fay revealed how Zhang Songqiao issued bonds through a shell corporation to cash out.