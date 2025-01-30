© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STARGATE is
OPERATION WARP SPEED 2.0 ❗️
WE ARE AT WAR‼️
Catherine Austin Fitts describes how the Trump administration's proposed new AI project "STARGATE" is
"OPERATION WARP SPEED 2.0"
and, despite claims that it will be privately funded, will ultimately be funded by American taxpayers!
In addition, Fitts notes that
mRNA injection "mega-factories" are being built around the world, as she has learned from the investment community, suggesting that extremely harmful and dangerous bioweapons technology is not being scaled back.
🫵TRUMP IS
NOT GONNA SAVE YOU
PERIOD.!!!
