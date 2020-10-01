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Daniela Van Der Pluijm over de Horeca neergang en hoe te strijden met ludieke acties protest en demonstreren
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16 views • October 01, 2020
Voorvrouw of in elk geval onderneemster Daniela van der Pluijm probeert ten minste wat. Het mobiliseren en doen inzien wat er speelt en hoe dat de horeca ondernemers zal uitdunnen.
Luister naar haar inzichten en plannen.
Luister naar haar inzichten en plannen.
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