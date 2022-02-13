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ORGANIZERS OF TRUCKERS FOR FREEDOM CONVOY CANADA SPEAK OUT | Press Conference Jan 30, 2022
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0 view • February 13, 2022
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jan 31, 2022 with 2.8K views.
Speaking at a press conference for trustworthy media, organizers of the Freedom Convoy confirmed they are fully vaccinated but still oppose mandates — it's all about freedom. Don't listen to the lies of corporate media.
“Freedom Convoy 2022” left Delta, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 23. It has a Facebook following of more than 120,000 people and a GoFundMe campaign of more than $8 million. Many other countries are joining in now to take a stand and speak against government mandates and the loss of human rights.
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Speaking at a press conference for trustworthy media, organizers of the Freedom Convoy confirmed they are fully vaccinated but still oppose mandates — it's all about freedom. Don't listen to the lies of corporate media.
“Freedom Convoy 2022” left Delta, B.C. Sunday, Jan. 23. It has a Facebook following of more than 120,000 people and a GoFundMe campaign of more than $8 million. Many other countries are joining in now to take a stand and speak against government mandates and the loss of human rights.
Catch previous radio shows
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoUqD2Gej0g&;list=PLkIcBnCTWa71qYsFePsFbqPdpnOidAHLv
Robbie Davidson - Celebrate Truth
http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth
http://YouTube.com/RobbieDtv
#truckerconvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022 #convoytoottawa2022
Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
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