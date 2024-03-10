Create New Account
Despite the Destruction and the Starvation, Palestinians in northern Gaza Adorn Walls to Celebrate their Blessed month of Ramadan - Ramadan starts this Evening Sunday, March 10
Despite the destruction and the Israeli starvation, Palestinian activists in northern Gaza adorn walls to celebrate the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan starts on the Evening of Sun, Mar 10th – Tue, Apr 9th this year, 2024




Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

