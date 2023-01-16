Create New Account
SCOTT RITTER - WW3 - Will Nato Go Gently into that Good Night or Will It Be Destroyed as It Rages against the Dying of the Light
Delacabra
Published Yesterday |

Scott Ritter talks about the war in Ukraine and the inevitable outcome.

William Scott Ritter Jr. is an American author and pundit and a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer and United Nations Special Commission weapons inspector.

Born: July 15, 1961 (age 61 years), Gainesville, Florida, United States

Education: Kaiserslautern High School, Franklin & Marshall College

Nationality: American


Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night

Dylan Thomas - 1914-1953

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Though wise men at their end know dark is right,

Because their words had forked no lightning they

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright

Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,

And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight

Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

And you, my father, there on the sad height,

Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

