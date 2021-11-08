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CRT: Just a New Version of Marxism. Dr. Paul Kengor with Sebastian Gorka
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— Sebastian Gorka is joined by Dr. Paul Kengor to discuss the roots of Critical Race Theory. They also discuss how the Left is changing wording on various websites and social media platforms to hide the "Marxism" theories that CRT pushes.
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