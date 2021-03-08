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They Are All Pedophiles, Everything Being Exposed - The Awakening Is Happening
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544 views • March 08, 2021
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Whistle Blower Transcript - https://1791times.com/Main/2021/03/04/bombshell-lin-wood-leaks-interview-transcript-biden-well-known-pedophile/
Interview Transcript - https://ussanews.com/Misc/LinWood.pdf
Lin Wood Whistle Blower Ryan Dark White - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5UOO8EskBA https://www.bitchute.com/video/6unVd25SqQZy/
Clinton Exposed - https://newspunch.com/clinton-aide-doug-band-flips-implicates-boss-in-pedophile-ring-probe/
USA today - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/01/24/33-missing-children-found-operation-lost-angels-what-we-know/6693223002/
Townhall - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2021/03/04/task-force-recovers-31-missing-children-in-north-texas-area-n2585711
The Blaze - https://www.theblaze.com/news/missing-tennessee-children-rescued-operation
Star Herald - https://starherald.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/gering-man-charged-with-child-abuse-enticement/article_1e24f548-0393-5eae-b14c-5bf9f21a42e1.html
Daily Mail - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9288303/School-police-worker-30-jailed-two-years-child-sex-offences.html
Arrested - https://www.mytwintiers.com/crime/canaseraga-man-arrested-for-sexual-assault-of-a-child-in-steuben-county/
Metro - https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/26/trans-youtuber-downloaded-child-sex-abuse-images-running-daycare-14151795/
CD - https://www.cecildaily.com/news/local_news/bel-air-man-facing-federal-child-porn-obstruction-charges/article_0dd98c6f-7c3f-5500-8bb3-037c28302056.html
WIBX - https://wibx950.com/whitesboro-man-arrested-on-child-pornography-charges-2/
Wavy - https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/chesapeake-man-arrested-on-multiple-kidnapping-cruelty-charges-in-connection-with-child-abuse-case/
MSN - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/columbus-city-schools-employee-arrested-on-child-pornography-charge/ar-BB1ecEJr
KFYR - https://www.kfyrtv.com/2021/03/03/staff-sergeant-at-minot-air-force-base-arrested-in-child-sex-crime-investigation/
CJ - https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/2021/03/03/man-bound-over-trial-here-aggravated-human-trafficking/6912076002/
Independent - https://theindependent.com/news/crimes/grand-island-man-sentenced-for-human-trafficking/article_e902567e-7c44-11eb-b1f7-8bc6457966d2.html
KTLA - https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ex-chino-police-sergeant-admits-to-sex-crime-against-16-year-old-victim-in-human-trafficking-investigation/
Green Bay Press - https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/news/local/oconto-county/2021/03/04/two-men-arrested-child-sexual-assault-oconto-county/6918964002/
KJCT - https://www.kjct8.com/2021/03/05/grand-junction-man-arrested-on-child-sexual-abuse-charges/
MEAWW - https://meaww.com/mercedes-carrera-porn-star-arrested-daemon-cins-child-sexual-abuse-daughter-court-trial-postponed-12
Metro - https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/16/dying-baby-gasped-for-air-after-being-beaten-and-sexually-tortured-14091613/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://bit.ly/3shNgq6
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
Protect & Secure Your Retirement Savings With Gold & Silver - https://bit.ly/3koR4TQ
Whistle Blower Transcript - https://1791times.com/Main/2021/03/04/bombshell-lin-wood-leaks-interview-transcript-biden-well-known-pedophile/
Interview Transcript - https://ussanews.com/Misc/LinWood.pdf
Lin Wood Whistle Blower Ryan Dark White - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5UOO8EskBA https://www.bitchute.com/video/6unVd25SqQZy/
Clinton Exposed - https://newspunch.com/clinton-aide-doug-band-flips-implicates-boss-in-pedophile-ring-probe/
USA today - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/01/24/33-missing-children-found-operation-lost-angels-what-we-know/6693223002/
Townhall - https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2021/03/04/task-force-recovers-31-missing-children-in-north-texas-area-n2585711
The Blaze - https://www.theblaze.com/news/missing-tennessee-children-rescued-operation
Star Herald - https://starherald.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/gering-man-charged-with-child-abuse-enticement/article_1e24f548-0393-5eae-b14c-5bf9f21a42e1.html
Daily Mail - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9288303/School-police-worker-30-jailed-two-years-child-sex-offences.html
Arrested - https://www.mytwintiers.com/crime/canaseraga-man-arrested-for-sexual-assault-of-a-child-in-steuben-county/
Metro - https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/26/trans-youtuber-downloaded-child-sex-abuse-images-running-daycare-14151795/
CD - https://www.cecildaily.com/news/local_news/bel-air-man-facing-federal-child-porn-obstruction-charges/article_0dd98c6f-7c3f-5500-8bb3-037c28302056.html
WIBX - https://wibx950.com/whitesboro-man-arrested-on-child-pornography-charges-2/
Wavy - https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/chesapeake-man-arrested-on-multiple-kidnapping-cruelty-charges-in-connection-with-child-abuse-case/
MSN - https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/columbus-city-schools-employee-arrested-on-child-pornography-charge/ar-BB1ecEJr
KFYR - https://www.kfyrtv.com/2021/03/03/staff-sergeant-at-minot-air-force-base-arrested-in-child-sex-crime-investigation/
CJ - https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/2021/03/03/man-bound-over-trial-here-aggravated-human-trafficking/6912076002/
Independent - https://theindependent.com/news/crimes/grand-island-man-sentenced-for-human-trafficking/article_e902567e-7c44-11eb-b1f7-8bc6457966d2.html
KTLA - https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ex-chino-police-sergeant-admits-to-sex-crime-against-16-year-old-victim-in-human-trafficking-investigation/
Green Bay Press - https://www.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/news/local/oconto-county/2021/03/04/two-men-arrested-child-sexual-assault-oconto-county/6918964002/
KJCT - https://www.kjct8.com/2021/03/05/grand-junction-man-arrested-on-child-sexual-abuse-charges/
MEAWW - https://meaww.com/mercedes-carrera-porn-star-arrested-daemon-cins-child-sexual-abuse-daughter-court-trial-postponed-12
Metro - https://metro.co.uk/2021/02/16/dying-baby-gasped-for-air-after-being-beaten-and-sexually-tortured-14091613/
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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