Atty. Tom Renz - U.S. Navy Confirms: No FDA Approved “Vax” Available For Mandate

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Stew Peters: A major WIN for the Navy! Attorney Thomas Renz single handedly defeated the Pentagon’s unconstitutional mandates for the Navy on behalf of Lt. Billy Mosley who was faced with termination for not taking the deadly jab!
The Stew Peters Show: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/
Thomas Renz: https://renz-law.com/
https://rumble.com/v16cudk-pentagon-naval-panel-confirm-no-fda-approved-vaccine-available-for-mandate.html