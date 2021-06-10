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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0466 - Daisy Jupiter Paulsen - Report on the crime
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32 views • June 10, 2021
Daisy was skateboarding to her mother’s house in Fargo,ND, when Kollie attacked her for no reason, stabbing her at least 25 times and strangling her in an attack that lasted 25 minutes and was caught on security camera video. Daisy died in the hospital 5 days later.
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