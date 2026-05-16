The Matrix and the Tax Trap: Why Are You Still Funding Your Own Prison?

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Stop being a 14th Amendment slave and start being a free human being. I’m talking to Christopher at Destination Freedom and if you’re ready to quit Tax Day and reclaim your sovereignty, you should watch this video and then go talk to him too! I’ve watched this work for years. The tax extortion ends when you decide it does.
Dollar Vigilante | https://DollarVigilante.com
Destination Freedom | https://DestinationFreedom.org
Anarchapulco Non Conformist Series | https://anarchapulco.com