"Stop the war... We can eat sand or stones." Says One Palestinian
Residents of North Gaza express their frustration with the manner in which aid is distributed in Gaza.
Addressing the camera, they vehemently reject the food aid stating that all they need is an end to the war. They recount the dangers they face trying to retrieve aid dropped in the sea and mention the absurdity of dropping supplies into water when there are empty lands available. Their pointed critique extends to the United States, condemning the simultaneous sending of weapons and aid by planes, suggesting that the food drops are yet another weapon used against them.
