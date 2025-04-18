Pikiinya! (1997, SNES)

Pikiinya! (ピキーニャ！) is a puzzle game developed by Crea-Tech and published by ASCII Soft. It was only released in Japan. A slightly enhanced version was released for the Playstation under the name Pikiinya! EX.



Pikiinya! is a falling blocks game similar to Puyo Puyo, Tetris or Columns. You stack qudartic pieces which consist of four blocks. Each block is either a penguin, a block of ice or a block of ice containing a penguin. If six or more penguins are are side by side, both horizotally and/or vertically, they disappear and the remaining blocks fall down. In some modes, there are nuts on the playfield or sometimes contained in the blocks. Nuts form obstcales. They disappear if a group of penguins disappears next to them. Ice only disappears if an entire row of ice blocks is formed. It does not matter, if the blocks contain penguins or not. If an ice block containing a penguin disappears, the penguin is left behind. You can use this to build chain reactions. As usual, you go game over if the blocks pile up to the upper border of the screen.

The game has several modes. Apart from a two-player vs. mode, you have several single-player modes. You can play an endless mode where you play until you go game over. You have a story mode where you play a series of matches against different CPU opponents, similar to Puyo Puyo. There is a stage mode where you need to remove all nuts on the screen in each stage, and a race mode where you make a penguin run as fast as possible by chain reactions.

