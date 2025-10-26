NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 10.26.2025 – The Scripture Cannot be Broken

Jesus Christ - Liar, Fraud Or Truth? Is The Bible True Or Not? You Decide.

Let No One Weaken The True Gospel…





2 Timothy 3:16-17

All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.





Luke 24:32

And they said one to another, Did not our heart burn within us, while he talked with us by the way, and while he opened to us the scriptures?





Stewart Best's Substack:





https://substack.com/@stewartcbest





Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):





NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com





--- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.





--- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!





Video Source:





https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940





Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.





His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.





In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.





At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.





He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.