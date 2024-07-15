BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara O'Neill - Diabetes & Heart Health - New Windsor, NY - 2 of 3 (06.27.2016)
CuresWanted
291 views • 9 months ago

Barbara O’Neill: Health Seminar with world-renowned naturopath and nutritionist from Self Heal By Design, Barbara O’Neill. Topics include nutrition, cancer, diabetes, and many other current health issues. Jun 26-28 at Homewood Suites by Hilton, 180 Breunig Rd., New Windsor, NY.

 

Barbara O’Neill, author, educator, naturopath and nutritionist, is also an international speaker on natural self-healing. She has raised eight children and is a specialist in women’s and children’s health.  

Barbara is passionate about good health and natural healing. She believes in giving the body optimum conditions in order for it to heal itself. 

 

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only. 

 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers 

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

https://barbaraoneill.com/ 

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/ 

Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/zKQpY2jw3_E?si=3PzGMow-MYmJmmaG 

Keywords
diabetescholesterolexerciseglucoseblood clotsinsulin resistancediabetes mellitussourdoughprotein powderldlhdlglycemic indexprotein drinkwheat bellyprotein shakeinterval traininghawthorn berrybarbara oneillglycogennew windsor new yorkhigh carbohydrate dietfat phobiaglucagonblood thinningframingham heart study
